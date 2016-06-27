U.S. Supreme Court rejects debt collection dispute

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a class-action lawsuit against debt collector Encore Capital Group Inc to move forward, declining to hear its claim that such companies should be protected from state “usury” laws barring money-lending at unreasonably high interest rates.

The court left in place a May 2015 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that found that Encore’s Midland Funding and Midland Credit Management units were not national banks with legal protection against state usury laws. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)