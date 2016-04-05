FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court rules for government in Fokker Services case
April 5, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

U.S. court rules for government in Fokker Services case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled in favor of the U.S. Justice Department over a deal the government reached with Dutch aerospace services provider Fokker Services B.V. to resolve a criminal investigation.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit threw out a lower court decision that rejected the agreement by Fokker Services B.V. to pay $10.5 million to resolve a criminal investigation into whether it illegally shipped aircraft parts to Iran, Sudan and Myanmar in violation of sanctions.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

