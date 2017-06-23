By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 23
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday threw out a legal immigrant's drug conviction on the
grounds that his lawyer had failed to advise him that he could
be deported to his native South Korea if found guilty.
The court ruled 6-2 in favor of Jae Lee, who ran two
restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee and has lived in the United
States since 1982 when he was 12. Despite the ruling, Lee could
still be deported if he is tried and convicted again for the
drug offense.
Lee was arrested in 2009 when police found 88 ecstasy
tablets in his home, and he was charged with possessing the drug
with the intent to distribute, a felony crime that triggers
deportation if convicted.
Chief Justice John Roberts, writing on behalf of the court,
said there was "substantial and uncontroverted evidence" that
Lee would not have entered a guilty plea if he had known he
would be deported.
"But for his attorney's incompetence, Lee would certainly
have known that accepting the plea agreement would certainly
lead to deportation," Roberts said.
Roberts noted that Lee's chance of avoiding being convicted
were slim if he did go on trial.
Lee's lawyer at the time, Larry Fitzgerald, was not aware
that deportation was mandatory and advised his client to plead
guilty so he could avoid a likely prison sentence of three to
five years. Lee pleaded guilty in June 2009 and was sentenced to
one year in prison.
In September 2009, Lee realized he was facing deportation
proceedings, prompting him to file a claim that he received
ineffective assistance of counsel in violation of his rights
under the U.S. Constitution's Sixth Amendment.
Lee sought Supreme Court review after the Cincinnati-based
6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his claim in June
2016. A lower court had earlier ruled against Lee in 2014.
The ruling comes at a time when the administration of
President Donald Trump has taken action to ramp up immigration
enforcement, and the case is one of several on
immigration-related themes before the justices. The most
significant is Trump's bid to revive his travel ban on people
entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim
countries.