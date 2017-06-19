By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
handed a victory to former President George W. Bush's attorney
general, FBI chief and other officials, ruling they cannot be
sued over the treatment of detainees, mainly Muslims, rounded up
in New York after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The justices, in a 4-2 decision, reversed a lower court's
decision that said the long-running suit brought by the
detainees could proceed against former Attorney General John
Ashcroft, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and others. Mueller
is now the special counsel investigating possible collusion
between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign team in the
2016 U.S. presidential race.
Three of the justices did not participate in the ruling.
"The court's decision allows for high-level officials to
violate the Constitution without fear of personal accountability
- a dangerous message in this time of rampant state-sponsored
discrimination against Muslim and immigrant communities," said
Rachel Meeropol, a lawyer with the Center for Constitutional
Rights advocacy group who represents the detainees.
The civil rights lawsuit sought to hold the various former
officials responsible for racial and religious profiling and
abuse in detention that the plaintiffs said they endured after
being swept up following the 2001 attacks carried out by al
Qaeda Islamic militants on the United States.
Writing for the court, conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy
said the allegations were serious and that the Supreme Court did
not condone such treatment of detainees. But, Kennedy said, the
only issue for the court was whether Congress had authorized
such lawsuits against public officials. It had not, the justices
concluded.
The court sent one part of the case back to lower courts to
determine if claims against Dennis Hasty, the warden in charge
of the Brooklyn detention facility where the detainees were
held, could go forward.
The suit was filed by a group of Muslim, Arab and South
Asian non-U.S. citizens who, their lawyers said, were held as
terrorism suspects based on their race, religion, ethnicity and
immigration status and abused in detention before being
deported.
The lawsuit claimed that the senior Bush administration
officials were liable because they made the policy decisions
that led to the round-up and confinement of the plaintiffs.
The former officials were represented by the Justice
Department. A spokesman declined to comment.
SOLITARY CONFINEMENT
The plaintiffs were charged with only civil immigration
violations. But they said they were subjected at Brooklyn's
Metropolitan Detention Center to 23-hours-a-day solitary
confinement, strip searches, sleep deprivation, beatings and
other abuses and denied the ability to practice their religion.
They said their rights under the U.S. Constitution to due
process and equal protection under the law were violated.
Liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg
dissented from the ruling. Breyer took the relatively unusual
step of reading his dissent from the bench, saying such lawsuits
should be allowed to go forward in order "to provide appropriate
compensation for those deprived of important constitutional
rights and in times of special national-security need."
During the U.S. Justice Department's massive investigation
after the Sept. 11 attacks, certain immigrants in the country
illegally were detained until being cleared of involvement.
The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled
that Ashcroft, Mueller and former Immigration and Naturalization
Service Commissioner James Ziglar could be sued, based on a 1971
Supreme Court precedent. In 2013, a judge had dismissed the
claims against them but allowed some against detention facility
wardens.
Government lawyers have said there is no proof Ashcroft or
Mueller personally condoned any potential unconstitutional
actions.
The plaintiffs included Benamar Benatta, an Algerian Muslim
who was seeking refugee status in Canada, and Ahmed Khalifa, an
Egyptian Muslim who said he was on vacation.
In a similar previous case, the Supreme Court in 2009 backed
Ashcroft, saying a lawsuit by detainees failed to contain
specific details on his involvement.