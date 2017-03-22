By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday
rejected legal reasoning used by President Donald Trump's high
court nominee Neil Gorsuch in his role as an appellate judge,
ruling in favor of an autistic student who said he was denied an
adequate education.
The 8-0 ruling, authored by conservative Chief Justice John
Roberts, was issued at the same time Gorsuch was facing
questions during his Senate confirmation hearing about a 2008
case in which he ruled against an autistic child who sought a
public education more tailored to his needs.
The Supreme Court ruled that public schools must offer
disabled students a special educational program sufficiently
ambitious to ensure they make progress.
Democrats called the Supreme Court ruling a rebuke of the
Republican president's nominee and suggested Gorsuch was not a
mainstream judge.
"This is part of a continued, troubling pattern of Judge
Gorsuch deciding against everyday Americans - even children who
require special assistance at school," Senate Democratic leader
Chuck Schumer said in a statement.
Gorsuch rejected that suggestion, saying he was following
court precedent and has ruled in favor of disabled students in
other cases.
"If anyone says I like a result where an autistic child
happens to lose, it's a heartbreaking accusation," Gorsuch
testified.
Responding to Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, Gorsuch said
the 2008 case and others like it were unanimous three-judge
decisions on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, on which he sits.
"I was wrong because I was bound by circuit precedent, and
I'm sorry," Gorsuch said.
The justices unanimously ruled in favor of a student
referred to as Endrew F and his family, who said his local
public school district in Colorado's Douglas County had failed
him. They said schools must offer more than the bare minimum in
educational benefits to disabled children, setting aside a lower
court ruling that had found the school district had satisfied
federal law by doing so.
In 2008, Gorsuch was part of a three-judge panel that ruled
against a student in a similar position. Gorsuch, citing court
precedent, said the Colorado school district involved in that
case was required to provide only a minimum education benefit.
But Roberts wrote that under the federal Individuals with
Disabilities Education Act special education must be "reasonably
calculated to enable a child to make progress appropriate in
light of the child's circumstances."
In Endrew's case, his parents pulled him out of a public
school in the county located near Denver, frustrated with his
lack of progress. In fifth grade they moved him into a private
school specializing in autism, where he advanced quickly.
In 2012, they asked the school district to cover tuition
costs. In a 2015 ruling in which Gorsuch did not participate,
the court said the district had satisfied its obligations under
the law by providing a "merely more than de minimis," or
minimal, educational benefit and that Endrew had made "some
academic progress."
Roberts criticized the minimum-standard approach, saying it
meant children would receive instruction that amounted to
sitting idly, waiting to drop out. "A student offered an
educational program providing 'merely more than de minimis'
progress from year to year can hardly be said to have been
offered an education at all," Roberts wrote.
Roberts said the current rules are fine for disabled
children who are integrated in regular classrooms, but not for
those who are not. Educational plans for them, he wrote, must
still be "appropriately ambitious in light of his
circumstances."