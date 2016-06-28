U.S. Supreme Court to weigh Miami predatory lending lawsuit

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to decide whether Miami can pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic homebuyers resulting in loan defaults that drove down city tax revenues and property values.

The justices will hear appeals filed by Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co of a lower court’s decision to permit the lawsuits by the Florida city against the banks under the Fair Housing Act, a federal law outlawing discrimination in housing. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)