U.S. justices say FTC can challenge deals to keep generic drugs off market

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the Federal Trade Commission can challenge deals that brand-name drug companies make with generic rivals to keep cheaper products off the market.

On a 5-3 vote, with Justice Samuel Alito recused, the court handed a loss to the companies involved in the settlement the court was examining, brand name drug maker Solvay Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is now owned by AbbVie, and generic drug makers Actavis Inc predecessor Watson Pharmaceuticals, Paddock Laboratories Inc and Par Pharmaceutical Cos.