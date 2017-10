WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review antitrust claims that a rival brought against Eaton Corp Plc over its sales of heavy-truck transmissions.

Z.F. Meritor, a joint venture of Meritor Inc indirect subsidiary Meritor Transmission Corp and Z.F. Friedrichshafen AG, says Eaton violated antitrust laws via its exclusive deals with truck manufacturers.