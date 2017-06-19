By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on
Monday to decide whether the U.S. Constitution limits how far
lawmakers can go to redraw voting districts to favor one
political party over another in a case that could have huge
consequences for American elections.
The high court has been willing to invalidate state
electoral maps on the grounds of racial discrimination, as it
did on May 22 when it found that Republican legislators in North
Carolina had drawn two electoral districts to diminish the
statewide political clout of black voters.
But the justices have not thrown out state electoral maps
drawn simply to give one party an advantage over another.
The justices will take up Wisconsin's appeal of a lower
court ruling last November that state Republican lawmakers
violated the Constitution when they created state legislative
districts with the partisan aim of hobbling Democrats in
legislative races. The case will be one of the biggest heard by
the Supreme Court during its term that begins in October.
The case involves a long-standing practice known as
gerrymandering, a term meaning manipulating electoral boundaries
for an unfair political advantage. The lower court ruled that
the Republican-led legislature's redrawing of state legislative
districts in 2011 amounted to "an unconstitutional partisan
gerrymander."
A panel of three federal judges in Madison ruled 2-1 that
the way the Republicans redrew the districts violated the U.S.
Constitution's guarantees of equal protection under the law and
free speech by undercutting the ability of Democratic voters to
turn their votes into seats in Wisconsin's legislature.
In a possible sign of deep ideological divisions among the
nine justices over the issue, the court's conservative majority
granted Wisconsin's request, despite opposition from the four
liberal justices, to put on hold the lower court's order
requiring the state to redraw its electoral maps by Nov. 1.
That means Wisconsin will not need to put in place a new
electoral map while the justices consider the matter.
A Supreme Court ruling faulting the Wisconsin redistricting
plan could have far-reaching consequences for the redrawing of
electoral districts due after the 2020 U.S. census. State and
federal legislative district boundaries are reconfigured every
decade after the census so that each one holds about same number
of people, but are sometimes draw in a way that packs voters who
tend to favor a particular party into certain districts so as to
diminish their statewide voting power.
Wisconsin Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel welcomed
the justices' decision to hear the state's appeal and called the
state's redistricting process "entirely lawful and
constitutional."
The case in the short term could affect congressional maps
in about half a dozen states and legislative maps in about 10
states, before having major implications for the post-2020
redistricting, according to the New York University School of
Law's Brennan Center for Justice.
'POLITICS GOING HAYWIRE'
"Wisconsin's gerrymander was one of the most aggressive of
the decade, locking in a large and implausibly stable majority
for Republicans in what is otherwise a battleground state," said
Brennan Center redistricting expert Thomas Wolf. "It's a symptom
of politics going haywire and something that we increasingly see
when one party has sole control of the redistricting process."
Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who sometimes sides
with the court's liberals in major cases, could cast the
decisive vote. Kennedy, writing in a 2004 case, indicated he may
be open to the idea that racial gerrymanders could violate the
Constitution. Though a "workable standard" defining it did not
exist, he suggested one might emerge in a future case.
Democrats have accused Republicans of taking improper
actions at the state level to suppress the turnout of minority
voters and others who tend to support Democrats and maximize the
number of party members in state legislatures and the U.S. House
of Representatives. Republicans call their actions lawful.
Republicans control the U.S. Congress. They also have
majorities in an all-time high of 69 of 99 state legislative
chambers, according to the Republican State Leadership
Committee.
After winning control of the state legislature in 2010,
Wisconsin Republicans redrew the statewide electoral map.
They were able to amplify Republican voting power, gaining
more seats than their percentage of the statewide vote would
suggest. In 2012, Republicans received about 49 percent of the
vote but won 60 of the 99 state Assembly seats. In 2014, the
party garnered 52 percent of the vote and 63 Assembly seats.
A dozen Wisconsin Democratic Party voters in 2015 sued state
election officials, saying the redistricting divided Democratic
voters in some areas and packed them in others to dilute their
electoral clout and benefit Republican candidates.
The lower court found that redistricting efforts are
unlawful partisan gerrymandering when they seek to entrench the
party in power, and have no other legitimate justification.
The state argues recent election results favoring
Republicans were "a reflection of Wisconsin's natural political
geography," with Democrats concentrated in urban areas like
Milwaukee and Madison.