U.S. top court to review Obama administration "demand response" rule
May 4, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court to review Obama administration "demand response" rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the Obama administration’s bid to revive a regulation aimed at encouraging efficiency in the electricity market by paying users to reduce consumption at peak times.

The court agreed to hear an appeal filed by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission seeking to reverse a May 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that threw out the rule. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
