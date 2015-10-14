FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices question Obama administration electricity rule
October 14, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. justices question Obama administration electricity rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday expressed doubt about whether the Obama administration had the authority to issue a regulation aimed at encouraging efficiency in the electricity market by having electrical grid operators pay users to reduce consumption at peak times.

The court heard oral arguments in an appeal filed by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission seeking to reverse a May 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that threw out the rule. The regulation, aimed at improving grid reliability, lowering costs and encouraging clean energy, remains in effect as the litigation continues.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

