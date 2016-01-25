U.S. top court upholds Obama administration electricity markets rule

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld a major Obama administration electricity markets regulation aimed at encouraging efficiency in the market by having grid operators pay large users to reduce consumption at peak times.

The court ruled 6-2, with Justice Samuel Alito not taking part in the case, to reverse a May 2014 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to strike down the 2011 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulation.

FERC had asked the justices to overturn the lower-court ruling. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)