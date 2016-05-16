U.S. top court rejects Exxon appeal in groundwater contamination case

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Exxon Mobil Corp’s appeal of a $236 million judgment against the oil company in a case brought by the state of New Hampshire over groundwater contamination linked to a gasoline additive.

The justices left in place the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling upholding the judgment by a jury that in 2013 spurned Exxon’s claims that the contamination linked to its fuel additive was not its fault but rather the fault of the local gas stations and storage facilities that spilled it. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)