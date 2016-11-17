FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. Supreme Court dismisses ATM fee antitrust cases
November 17, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses ATM fee antitrust cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed two related cases it had agreed to hear in which Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and several U.S. banks sought to throw out lawsuits claiming they conspired to inflate the prices of ATM access fees in violation of antitrust law.

The court action, announced in a brief order, allows litigation against the companies to move forward by leaving in place an August 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that revived three related class action lawsuits.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

