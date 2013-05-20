FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices agree to hear Fidelity whistleblower case
May 20, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

U.S. justices agree to hear Fidelity whistleblower case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - In a case involving whistleblowers at Fidelity Investments, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether mutual fund employees are subject to the same whistleblower protections as those who work for publicly traded companies.

Two Fidelity whistleblowers asked the court to decide whether the Sarbanes-Oxley Act provision that prevents employers from retaliating against whistleblowers applies to private companies serving under contract as advisers to public companies.

