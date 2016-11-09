FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
'Flash crash' trader pleads guilty to spoofing, wire fraud
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

'Flash crash' trader pleads guilty to spoofing, wire fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A London-based trader pleaded guilty to wire fraud and spoofing on Wednesday after being extradited to the United States to face federal charges related to his role in the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash."

Navinder Sarao, 37, who traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) from his parents' home near London's Heathrow Airport, appeared in federal court in Chicago after losing a legal challenge to his extradition.

Sarao agreed to pay the U.S. government $12.8 million, the amount prosecutors said he earned from illegal trading. He will be released on a $750,000 bond and will be allowed to return to the U.K. pending sentencing in the United States, U.S. judge Virginia Kendall said.

Sarao used an automated trading program to spoof markets by generating large sell orders that pushed down prices, and then canceled the trades and bought contracts at lower prices.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Writing by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Leslie Adler

