FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. top court declines to hear foam manufacturers' appeal
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 2, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. top court declines to hear foam manufacturers' appeal

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed to move forward antitrust class action claims against various manufacturers of polyurethane foam that face accusations of price-fixing.

Without comment, the court said it would not hear a case filed by manufacturers that objected to a September 2014 ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals favoring plaintiffs suing the companies.

The appeals court refused to review a district judge’s decision to certify the class of plaintiffs, which allowed the claims to proceed.

The manufacturers include Carpenter Co, Foamex Innovations Inc and Woodbridge Foam Corp.

The plaintiffs are companies that make products using foam and indirect purchasers who later bought products containing the foam. They say the manufacturers conspired to fix prices.

The case is Carpenter Co. v. Ace Foam Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-577. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.