4 months ago
April 24, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. high court won't review WellCare ex-CEO fraud conviction

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by former WellCare Health Plans Inc Chief Executive Todd Farha of his 2013 fraud conviction for his role in a scheme to cheat the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor.

Farha began serving a three-year sentence at a minimum security federal prison in Alabama after the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction in August 2016. Farha had asked the justices to overturn his conviction, taking issue with the trial judge's handling of his case.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

