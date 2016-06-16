FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. top court sends healthcare fraud claim case back to lower court
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

U.S. top court sends healthcare fraud claim case back to lower court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out an appeals court ruling that went against hospital operator Universal Health Services Inc over whether it has to face a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding the government in a case arising from a Massachusetts woman's death at a mental health facility.

As part of the 8-0 decision, the high court sent the case back to a lower court, saying the lawsuit could still go ahead. The court did not definitively decide whether the parents of Yarushka Rivera, who suffered a fatal seizure in 2009 at age 19, can pursue the lawsuit against the company that they filed under the False Claims Act, a federal law that allows individuals to make claims that the federal government has been defrauded. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.