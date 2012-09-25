FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US top court to hear Marc Gabelli appeal in SEC case
September 25, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

US top court to hear Marc Gabelli appeal in SEC case

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider an appeal by fund manager Marc Gabelli, who accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of waiting too long to bring a civil case accusing him of letting a client engage in so-called market timing.

Gabelli, a former portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds LLC, and Bruce Alpert, a former chief operating officer for the funds, had been accused by the SEC of letting Britain’s Folkes Asset Management, now known as Headstart Advisers Ltd, secretly conduct hundreds of market-timing trades in the Gabelli Global Growth Fund between 1999 and 2002.

The SEC, however, did not sue until April 2008, when Gabelli Funds agreed to pay $16 million to settle related charges.

