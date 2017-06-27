By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday agreed to hear New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's bid
to revive a state statute legalizing sports betting that was
struck down by lower courts as a violation of federal law.
The justices will review a federal appeals court's ruling
last year that the 2014 New Jersey statute permitting sports
betting at casinos and racetracks violated a 1992 federal law
that prohibits such gambling in all states except Nevada,
Delaware, Montana and Oregon.
New Jersey had asked the Supreme Court to hear its appeal of
an August 2016 ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals that its law violated the Professional and
Amateur Sports Protection Act. New Jersey argues that the
federal law infringes upon state sovereignty as laid out in the
U.S. Constitution.
Courts have voided two New Jersey laws, also including one
in 2012, designed to raise revenue for state coffers through
sports betting. The law now at issue would ban wagers on state
college teams and limit bets to people age 21 and older at
casinos and racetracks.
In January, the Supreme Court had asked the incoming Trump
administration to offer its views on whether the justices should
take up New Jersey's appeal, and the administration advised
against it.
Christie, a Republican, served as an advisor to President
Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential race but was removed
as the head of Trump's transition team after the election.
Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association,
the National Football League, the National Hockey League and the
National Collegiate Athletic Association all oppose New Jersey's
law.
Oral arguments and a decision are due in the court's next
term, which starts in October.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel)