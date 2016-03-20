FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate's McConnell rules out lame duck action on court
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
March 20, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

U.S. Senate's McConnell rules out lame duck action on court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday ruled out the possibility that the Senate could confirm President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in a “lame duck” congressional session after the November presidential election.

McConnell was asked whether Republicans might decide to confirm Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland late this year if Democrats win in November. This would open up the possibility of a Democratic president sending the Senate a more liberal nominee next year.

“I can’t imagine that a Republican majority Congress, in a lame duck session, after the American people have spoken, would want to confirm” Garland, McConnell told CNN, answering “Yes” when asked if he ruled it out completely.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.