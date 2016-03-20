U.S. Senate's McConnell rules out lame duck action on court

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday ruled out the possibility that the Senate could confirm President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in a “lame duck” congressional session after the November presidential election.

McConnell was asked whether Republicans might decide to confirm Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland late this year if Democrats win in November. This would open up the possibility of a Democratic president sending the Senate a more liberal nominee next year.

“I can’t imagine that a Republican majority Congress, in a lame duck session, after the American people have spoken, would want to confirm” Garland, McConnell told CNN, answering “Yes” when asked if he ruled it out completely.