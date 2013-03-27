FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court convenes to hear second gay marriage case
#Financials
March 27, 2013

U.S. Supreme Court convenes to hear second gay marriage case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - With expectations dampened that the U.S. Supreme Court will issue a sweeping ruling on same-sex marriage, the court convened on Wednesday for the second of two days of oral arguments on an issue that sharply divides Americans.

Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled the high court into session at about 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) for arguments over the 1996 federal Defense of Marriage Act.

After two hours of sparring with lawyers, the court’s nine justices will begin secret deliberations and likely rule by the end of June. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Eric Beech)

