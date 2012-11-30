U.S. Supreme Court makes no announcement on gay marriage cases

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court met in private on Friday to consider whether to enter the legal fray raging over same-sex marriage but made no announcement about any decision they may have reached.

The high court is considering whether to review five separate challenges to a federal law that prevents married same-sex couples from receiving federal benefits that heterosexual spouses receive. It is also considering whether to review California’s ban on same-sex marriage, known as Proposition 8, which voters narrowly approved in 2008.

An announcement about whether the court will review the gay marriage cases could come as early as Monday morning.