#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

US Supreme Court takes no action on same-sex marriage cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday remained silent about whether it will enter the legal fray over same-sex marriage a n d agree to hear one of several pending appeals on the issue.

The court’s nine justices met in private on Friday to consider whether to review challenges to the U.S. Defense of Marriage Act, which denies federal benefits to married same-sex couples, and to California’s gay marriage ban, known as Proposition 8.

In an “orders list” issued early on Monday, the court made no mention of any of the same-sex marriage cases. The court could reschedule those cases for further consideration at its weekly conference on Friday. The justices sometimes hold especially complex cases for a future conference if they want more time to figure out a course of action.

