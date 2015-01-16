U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide gay marriage question

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether states can ban gay marriage, delving into a contentious social issue in what will be one of the most anticipated rulings of the year.

The court, in a brief order, said it would hear cases concerning marriage restrictions in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The ruling, due by the end of June, will determine whether 14 remaining state bans will be struck down. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)