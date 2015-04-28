UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court closely divided over gay marriage

(Adds quotes from arguments)

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared closely divided on whether it should legalize gay marriage across the United States.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, the likely swing vote on the nine-justice court, asked tough questions of both sides, giving little indication of how he will vote, although he has a history of backing gay rights. Arguments in a second part of part of the case continued.

Kennedy appeared conflicted about the centuries of history in which marriage has been limited to opposite-sex couples.

“This definition has been with us for millennia, and I think it’s very difficult for this court to say we know better,” Kennedy said.

But, in remarks that would give some hope to gay marriage supporters, he cast doubt on some of the rationales that U.S. states have given in favor of restricting marriage to heterosexual couples.

At one point Kennedy told attorney John Bursch, arguing in favor of state bans, that his arguments “assume same-sex couples cannot have a more noble purpose” when deciding to marry.

The court’s four liberal justices seemed willing to vote in favor of gay marriage, while the court’s conservatives, including Chief Justice John Roberts, appeared inclined to back the right of states to restrict the definition of marriage.