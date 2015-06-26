INSTANT VIEW 4-U.S. Supreme Court makes gay marriage the law of the land

June 26 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, handing a historic triumph to the American gay rights movement.

The court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution’s guarantees of due process and equal protection under the law mean that states cannot ban same-sex marriages. With the ruling, gay marriage will become legal in all 50 states.

Following are comments from politicians and other interested parties on the landmark ruling. COMMENTS:

RICK SANTORUM, CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR U.S. PRESIDENT:

(From Twitter) “Today, 5 unelected judges redefined the foundational unit of society. Now it is the people’s turn to speak #Marriage” STEPHANIE RAWLINGS-BLAKE, DEMOCRAT, MAYOR, CITY OF BALTIMORE, AND PRESIDENT, U.S. CONFERENCE OF MAYORS:

“Today is a great day for America’s families. The U.S. Conference of Mayors hails the Supreme Court’s decisions today on marriage equality. This historic decision will dramatically improve the lives of same-sex couples in cities across the nation.” GREG ABBOTT, REPUBLICAN, GOVERNOR, STATE OF TEXAS:

(From Twitter) “Marriage was defined by God. No man can redefine it. We will defend our religious liberties.”

TIPPI McCULLOUGH, PRESIDENT, THE STONEWALL DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS OF ARKANSAS, A MARRIAGE EQUALITY GROUP:

“Many Americans have lived in fear of living an authentic life and of simply being who they were born to be. They feared losing their job, or not being hired at all, being denied housing, or of being shunned by those closest to them. Full marriage equality is a step toward achieving full civil rights recognition.”

SAM BROWNBACK, REPUBLICAN, GOVERNOR, STATE OF KANSAS:

”Activist courts should not overrule the people of this state, who have clearly supported the Kansas Constitution’s definition of marriage as being between one man and one woman.

“We will review the ruling carefully to understand its effects on the people of Kansas.”

CARLY FIORINA, CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR U.S. PRESIDENT:

“This is only the latest example of an activist court ignoring its constitutional duty to say what the law is and not what the law should be. Justice Alito spoke for so many of us when he said that ’ oday’s decision usurps the constitutional right of the people to decide whether to keep or alter the traditional understanding of marriage ... All Americans, whatever their thinking on that issue, should worry about what the majority’s claim of power portends.”

BENJAMIN NEWBERN, BOARD CHAIR OF EQUALITY ALABAMA:

“Today the United States again took a giant step toward the more perfect union we the people aspire to. Today the Liberty Bell rings alongside wedding bells across an ocean of joy. We call on probate judges across the state that swore an oath to faithfully and impartially uphold the duties of their office to abide by this ruling. Same sex couples have waited long enough.” TONY PERKINS, PRESIDENT, FAMILY RESEARCH COUNCIL:

”Five justices on the Supreme Court have overturned the votes of 50 million Americans and demanded that the American people walk away from millennia of history and the reality of human nature.

”In reaching a decision so lacking in foundation in the text of the Constitution, in our history, and in our traditions, the Court has done serious damage to its own legitimacy.

“No court can overturn natural law. Nature and nature’s God, hailed by the signers of our Declaration of Independence as the very source of law, cannot be usurped by the edict of a court, even the United States Supreme Court.”

RICK SNYDER, REPUBLICAN, GOVERNOR, STATE OF MICHIGAN:

”Same-sex marriage has been a divisive issue in Michigan and across our country. Recognizing that there are strong feelings on both sides, it is important for everyone to respect the judicial process and the decision today from the U.S. Supreme Court. Our state government will follow the law and our state agencies will make the necessary changes to ensure that we will fully comply.

“Let’s also recognize while this issue has stirred passionate debate, we now should focus on the values we share. With this matter now settled, as Michiganders we should move forward positively, embracing our state’s diversity and striving to treat everyone with the respect and dignity they deserve.” JEB BUSH, CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR U.S. PRESIDENT:

“Guided by my faith, I believe in traditional marriage. I believe the Supreme Court should have allowed the states to make this decision. I also believe that we should love our neighbor and respect others, including those making lifetime commitments. In a country as diverse as ours, good people who have opposing views should be able to live side by side. It is now crucial that as a country we protect religious freedom and the right of conscience and also not discriminate.”

HILLARY CLINTON, CANDIDATE FOR DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR U.S. PRESIDENT:

(From Twitter) “proud to celebrate a historic victory for marriage equality.”

(From campaign email) ”Today is one of those days we’ll tell our grandchildren about. Marriage equality is now the law in all 50 states.

From Stonewall to today’s decision, the courage and determination of the LGBT community has changed hearts, minds, and laws. Generations of advocates and activists sacrificed so much for this victory.

This is our country at its best: inclusive, open, and striving towards true equality.”

DONALD TRUMP, REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER, CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR U.S. PRESIDENT:

(From Twitter) “Once again the Bush appointed Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has let us down. Jeb pushed him hard! Remember!”

UNITED AIRLINES, U.S. AIR CARRIER:

“Today’s historic ruling is a long-awaited victory for all those who chose to take a stand for marriage equality, and we applaud the Supreme Court for affording same-sex couples the respect and dignity they deserve under the law.”

BERNIE SANDERS, CANDIDATE FOR DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR U.S. PRESIDENT:

“Today the Supreme Court fulfilled the words engraved upon its building: ‘Equal justice under law.’ This decision is a victory for same-sex couples across our country as well as all those seeking to live in a nation where every citizen is afforded equal rights. For far too long our justice system has marginalized the gay community and I am very glad the Court has finally caught up to the American people.”

MIKE HUCKABEE, CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR U.S. PRESIDENT:

“The Supreme Court has spoken with a very divided voice on something only the Supreme Being can do-redefine marriage. I will not acquiesce to an imperial court any more than our Founders acquiesced to an imperial British monarch. We must resist and reject judicial tyranny, not retreat.”

NANCY PELOSI, DEMOCRAT, MINORITY LEADER, U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:

“Today, the Supreme Court unequivocally affirmed that equal justice under the law means marriage equality for LGBT Americans. This decision is about creating a future where loving, committed families are able to live with dignity. This is about freedom. This is about love. This is transformative, not only for LGBT families, but for America.”

BOBBY JINDAL, GOVERNOR, STATE OF LOUISIANA AND CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR U.S. PRESIDENT:

”The Supreme Court decision today conveniently and not surprisingly follows public opinion polls, and tramples on states’ rights that were once protected by the 10th Amendment of the Constitution. Marriage between a man and a woman was established by God, and no earthly court can alter that.

“This decision will pave the way for an all out assault against the religious freedom rights of Christians who disagree with this decision. This ruling must not be used as pretext by Washington to erode our right to religious liberty.” (Reporting by Reuters staff; Compiled by Dan Burns)