By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON, June 26
WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday overturned a state court ruling that allowed Arkansas to
refuse to list both same-sex spouses on birth certificates, a
decision that helps clarify the scope of protections provided by
the high court's landmark 2015 decision legalizing gay marriage.
The justices ruled in favor of lesbian couples by throwing
out a December ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court decision
that upheld state officials' refusal to name the wives of the
birth mothers as parents on birth certificates.
The Arkansas court said state officials do not have to list
both same-sex spouses as named parents on birth certificates,
even though state law allows a birth mother's opposite-sex
husband to be listed when the baby is not biologically related
to him. Both couples received the birth certificates they wanted
when they won in trial court.
Conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito and
Clarence Thomas dissented, saying the lower court decision
should not have been reversed.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)