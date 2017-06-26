(Adds background to case, paragraphs 5-13)
By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday overturned a state court ruling that allowed Arkansas to
refuse to list both same-sex spouses on birth certificates, a
decision that helps clarify the scope of protections provided by
the high court's landmark 2015 decision legalizing gay marriage.
The justices ruled in favor of lesbian couples by throwing
out a December ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court decision
that upheld state officials' refusal to name the wives of the
birth mothers as parents on birth certificates.
The Arkansas court said state officials do not have to list
both same-sex spouses as named parents on birth certificates,
even though state law allows a birth mother's opposite-sex
husband to be listed when the baby is not biologically related
to him. Both couples received the birth certificates they wanted
when they won in trial court.
Conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito and
Clarence Thomas dissented, saying the lower court decision
should not have been reversed.
Two gay married couples who live in Arkansas, Marisa and
Terrah Pavan and Leigh and Jana Jacobs, were turned down by the
Arkansas Department of Health to include both parents' names on
their babies' birth certificates. In each case, only the birth
parent was listed on the certificate.
Both couples sued in state court, and a trial judge ruled
that the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision
legalizing gay marriage nationwide required that the same-sex
spouses be named on the birth certificates.
The Obergefell decision noted that the denial of the
"constellation of benefits that the states have linked to
marriage," including birth certificates, harms same-sex couples.
The couples received their amended birth certificate
documents, but the state appealed. Last December, the top
Arkansas court overturned the trial judge's ruling, saying that
the Obergefell ruling was limited to marriage itself and did not
apply to birth certificates.
The state court said the birth certificate law did not
violate the guarantee of equal protection under the U.S.
Constitution because it was intended to record biological
relationships, not marital ones.
"It does not violate equal protection to acknowledge basic
biological truths," the state court said.
The couples urged the Supreme Court to review the case,
saying the Arkansas law requires opposite-sex husbands to be
listed on birth certificates even if the baby is conceived
through artificial insemination with donated sperm. The
Obergefell decision not only requires states to allow same-sex
couples to marry, they added, but to receive the same
marriage-related benefits.
The state argued that its law records accurate information
about biological parentage, which could be important to a child
for future health-related reasons. The state has conceded in
court that the state's separate law concerning birth
certificates for children born using artificial insemination is
likely unconstitutional because it allows the male spouse in a
heterosexual relationship to be listed on a birth certificate
even when he has no biological relationship with the child.
Several civil rights groups filed legal papers supporting
the couples. Lambda Legal, an advocacy group for lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender people, said that despite the
Obergefell decision several states have continued for force
couples to sue to add same-sex spouses to birth certificates.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)