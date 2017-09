WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday prevented gay marriage in Virginia from going into effect by blocking an appeals court ruling that struck down the state’s ban.

The court granted a stay application filed by gay marriage opponents who said a July 28 ruling by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should not be implemented while litigation continues. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Chizu Nomiyama)