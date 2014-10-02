FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court takes no immediate action on gay marriage cases
October 2, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. top court takes no immediate action on gay marriage cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday took no action over whether it plans to take up the question of whether states can ban gay marriage.

The seven different cases pending before the court were not mentioned in a list of new cases the court agreed to hear on Thursday ahead of its new term, which starts on Monday.

The move does not necessarily mean the court will decline to hear the cases. It often takes more time to consider particularly noteworthy or complicated cases before deciding whether to take them up. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

