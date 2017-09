WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the hotly contested issue of gay marriage, a surprise move that will allow gay men and women to marry in five states where same-sex weddings were previously banned.

By rejecting appeals in cases involving Virginia, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Indiana, the court left intact lower-court rulings that struck down bans in those states. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)