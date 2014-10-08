FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justice temporarily blocks Idaho gay marriage ruling
#Target LGBT
October 8, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. justice temporarily blocks Idaho gay marriage ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Wednesday temporarily blocked an appeals court ruling that struck down Idaho’s gay marriage ban.

The brief order issued by the court said that gay marriage supporters should file a response to the state’s emergency request by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday. The court will then decide whether to issue a more permanent stay. In the meantime, gay marriages in Idaho will not be able to proceed. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

