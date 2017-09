WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy issued an order on Wednesday clarifying that his action earlier in the day to temporarily block gay marriages in Idaho does not apply to Nevada.

The new order means gay marriage can proceed in Nevada but will remain on hold in Idaho. Gay marriage bans in both states were struck down by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)