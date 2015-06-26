FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kentucky to allow, recognize same-sex marriages immediately
June 26, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Kentucky to allow, recognize same-sex marriages immediately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 26 (Reuters) - Kentucky will allow same-sex couples to marry and recognize marriages of gay couples in other jurisdictions effective immediately, Governor Steve Beshear said on Friday.

Beshear, a Democrat, ordered the state to provide revised marriage license forms to county clerks for immediate use and all members of his Cabinet to alter any policies necessary to implement the U.S. Supreme Court decision. (Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville; Writing by David Bailey)

