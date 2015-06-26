FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisiana Attorney General not immediately enforcing gay marriage ruling
June 26, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Louisiana Attorney General not immediately enforcing gay marriage ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell said his office did not consider the Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage on Friday to be immediately effective in the state.

The state attorney general’s office “has found nothing in today’s decision that makes the Court’s order effective immediately,” it said in a statement.

The release said the office would be watching for the Supreme Court to issue a mandate or order finalizing the decision and would issue another statement at that time. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Editing By Frank McGurty and Chizu Nomiyama)

