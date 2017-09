WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday the Supreme Court decision making gay marriage legal nationwide was a “big step” toward equality.

“Today is a big step in our march toward equality. Gay and lesbian couples now have the right to marry, just like anyone else. #LoveWins,” Obama said in a Twitter post.

The Supreme Court ruled that gay people have a right to marriage under the U.S. Constitution. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Doina Chiacu)