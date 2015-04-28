UPDATE 1-Gay marriage friends, foes spar outside U.S. Supreme Court

(Adds fresh material from outside courthouse)

By Elvina Nawaguna

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The debate over gay marriage in America, one of the leading social issues of this era, played out on the sidewalks outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as the nine black-robed justices weighed the arguments inside.

The scene was raucous outside the columned, white marble edifice, as more than 1,000 people gathered for the court’s historic arguments on whether the U.S. Constitution guarantees a right to same-sex marriage.

Gay marriage supporters, who outnumbered those opposed, at one point sang the U.S. national anthem to try to drown out the voice of a demonstrator who called them “wicked, an abomination to God.”

California lesbian couple Shelly Bailes, 74, and Ellen Pontac, 73, who married six years ago, were among those in the crowd.

Reacting to the demonstrators against gay marriage, Bailes said: “It’s very sad that people have to hate in order to show how they feel. I think they should just go home and shut their mouths. Usually, when we see people like that, we just stand in front of them and start kissing.”

On the other side of the issue, Jennifer Marshall, 43, from the Washington suburb of Annandale, Virginia, held a sign saying “Every Child Deserves a Mom and Dad.”

“There’s a big debate about what marriage should be. The Supreme Court should let that debate continue. I‘m for the definition of marriage in the law as between a man and woman,” Marshall said. “Redefining marriage would further distance child-bearing from the institution of marriage.”

Gay marriage advocates held signs saying “Love for all” and “America is ready for freedom to marry.” Signs displayed by gay marriage opponents included one calling gay sex sinful and another stating “Satan rules over all the children of pride.”

Many opponents invoked religious reasons. Los Angeles resident Ruben Israel, 55, said: “We don’t find any male-to-male marriage in the Bible. There is no woman-to-woman marriage.”

A group of men in Hasidic Jewish garb held signs reading, “The almighty in the Torah forbids same-sex marriage.”

“There is a God that dictates what is right and what is wrong, and we cannot turn our backs to God,” Rabbi Dovid Feldman said.

Joseph Vitale, 46, and Robert Talmas, 44, a married couple from Ohio who were among those challenging state gay marriage bans before the court, brought their 2-year-old adopted son Cooper.

“The same God that they say hates us gave us a child,” Vitale said. (Editing by Will Dunham and Gunna Dickson)