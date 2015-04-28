Majority of U.S. high court asks skeptical questions on gay marriage

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Part way into oral arguments, a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday fired skeptical questions at a lawyer who was asking the nine justices to legalize gay marriage nationwide.

Five justices including a possible swing vote, Justice Anthony Kennedy, and a member of the court’s liberal wing, Justice Stephen Breyer, asked lawyer Mary Bonauto why the high court should change a definition of marriage that has existed for millennia, rather than allowing American voters to decide.

The hearing continued and was expected to end about 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT).