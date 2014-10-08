FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina judge to issue marriage license to same-sex couple
October 8, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

South Carolina judge to issue marriage license to same-sex couple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 8 (Reuters) - A judge in Charleston, South Carolina, said on Wednesday he would issue a marriage license to a same-sex couple even though the state’s ban on gay unions remains in place after actions by the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for them elsewhere.

Charleston County Probate Judge Irvin Condon accepted an application for a marriage license from a lesbian couple on Wednesday and said he would issue it after the mandatory 24-hour waiting period.

“As a result of the actions of the U.S. Supreme Court on (Monday), the Charleston County Probate Court is required to accept and issue marriage licenses for same-sex couples,” the judge said in a statement. (Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

