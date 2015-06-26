Same-sex marriage on hold in Mississippi after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

June 26 (Reuters) - Mississippi will wait until a lower court lifts a stay to start issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in compliance with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday that legalized gay marriage nationwide, the state attorney general said.

Attorney General Jim Hood, a Democrat, said the ruling would take effect only after a lower court lifted a stay placed on an earlier ruling to overturn Mississippi’s ban on same-sex marriages.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is not immediately effective in Mississippi,” Hood said in a release.

In a second statement, Hood clarified that his office “is certainly not standing in the way of the Supreme Court’s decision.”

“The Supreme Court decision is the law of the land and we do not dispute that,” he said.

He added that clerks will be required to begin issuing marriage licenses when the stay is lifted, which he said could happen quickly or take several days or longer.

Mississippi was one of 13 states where same-sex marriage bans remained in place, while another state, Alabama, had contested a court ruling that lifted the ban there.

“Today, a federal court has usurped that right to self-governance and has mandated that states must comply with federal marriage standards - standards that are out of step with the wishes of many in the United States and that are certainly out of step with the majority of Mississippians,” Governor Phil Bryant, a Republican, said in a statement. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Bill Trott)