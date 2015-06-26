Obama to give statement at 11 a.m. on Supreme Court's same-sex marriage ruling

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will deliver a statement at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Friday on the Supreme Court ruling that the U.S. Constitution gives gay people the right to marry, the White House said.

In a 5-4 decision earlier on Friday, the justices ruled that guarantees of due process and equal protection under the law mean that states cannot ban same-sex marriages. With the ruling, gay marriage will become legal in all 50 states. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)