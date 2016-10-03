U.S. top court declines GEICO appeal on overtime pay

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear GEICO General Insurance Co's appeal of a ruling that the No. 2 auto insurer in the United States must pay overtime wages to its claims investigators after the company had sought to exempt them.

GEICO had challenged a 2015 decision by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that its investigators are eligible for overtime under federal wage laws. GEICO, headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.