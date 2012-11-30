FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court to decide if human genes are patentable
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 8:32 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Supreme Court to decide if human genes are patentable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether human genes can be patented, a hotly contested issue with broad consequences for the future of gene-based medicine.

The nation’s highest court agreed to review a case over whether Myriad Genetics Inc may patent two genes linked to hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.

In a 2-1 ruling on August 16, a panel of the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. upheld the biotechnology company’s right to patent “isolated” genes that account for most inherited forms of the two cancers.

