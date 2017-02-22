Thermo Fisher did not infringe genetic-testing patent, U.S. top court says

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared a subsidiary of biotech company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc of infringing a genetic-testing kit patent held by Promega Corp, overturning a lower court's decision.

The justices decided 8-0 that the subsidiary, Life Technologies Corp, could not be held liable for violating the patent by shipping one part of a testing kit from the United States to Britain, where it was assembled with other parts and sold overseas.