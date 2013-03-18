U.S. top court won't hear Goldman Sachs class action appeal

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a dispute over a class action lawsuit that accused Goldman Sachs Group Inc of misleading investors about the risks associated with mortgage securities offerings.

The lawsuit was revived in September 2012 when the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the lead plaintiff could pursue class action claims on behalf of investors in other certificates backed by mortgages from the same lenders.

The high court said on Monday it will not review that ruling at Goldman’s request.