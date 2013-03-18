FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. top court won't hear Goldman Sachs class action appeal
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

U.S. top court won't hear Goldman Sachs class action appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a dispute over a class action lawsuit that accused Goldman Sachs Group Inc of misleading investors about the risks associated with mortgage securities offerings.

The lawsuit was revived in September 2012 when the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the lead plaintiff could pursue class action claims on behalf of investors in other certificates backed by mortgages from the same lenders.

The high court said on Monday it will not review that ruling at Goldman’s request.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.