Obama administration asks U.S. top court not to hear Google copyright fight
May 26, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Obama administration asks U.S. top court not to hear Google copyright fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Tuesday sided against Google Inc and said the U.S. Supreme Court should not hear the company’s appeal in a case against Oracle Corp with wide implications for the technology industry, according to a court filing.

The case involves how much copyright protection should extend to the Java programming language. Oracle won a federal appeals court ruling last year that allows it to copyright parts of Java, while Google argues it should be free to use Java without paying a licensing fee. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
