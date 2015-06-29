FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 29, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Google appeal in Oracle software fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Google Inc’s appeal in a major software copyright case, leaving intact a ruling that would allow Oracle Corp to charge licensing fees for the use of some of its Java programming language.

The high court left in place a May 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Oracle. Google had argued it should be free to use Java without paying a licensing fee. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

