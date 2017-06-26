WASHINGTON In less than three months, President
Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Neil
Gorsuch, is already staking out ground on the court's far right,
adding his voice to the biggest controversies including Trump's
travel ban targeted at six Muslim-majority countries, gun
control, religious rights and gay rights.
In a flurry of activity at the court on Monday, Gorsuch
showed his inclination to rule from a spot occupied by fellow
conservative Justice Clarence Thomas. At a minimum, he is so far
living up to Trump's claim that he would be a conservative in
the mold of the man he replaced, Justice Antonin Scalia, who
died last year.
Thomas, appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1991, is
seen by legal experts as the most conservative of the nine
justices and is known for his idiosyncratic views of some legal
issues. The court has a 5-4 conservative majority. Two of the
conservative majority, Anthony Kennedy, and to a lesser extent
Chief Justice John Roberts, sometimes side with the liberals.
Liberal groups and Democratic senators had vociferously
opposed Gorsuch's appointment, with the evidence so far
suggesting their depiction of him as a dogged conservative was
largely correct.
"Justice Gorsuch has shown himself to be the conservative
ideologue many predicted he would be and not the moderating
check on the executive branch as others suggested he would be,"
said Michele Jawando, a lawyer with the liberal Center for
American Progress.
Conservatives, meanwhile, are delighted. Their hope that
Gorsuch, 49, would be a solid vote on the right, would appear to
be well founded.
"Gorsuch is rapidly becoming my favorite justice," said Ilya
Shapiro, a lawyer with the libertarian Cato Institute.
The new justice, formerly an appeals court judge in
Colorado, was sworn in on April 10 after Democrats made a
concerted effort to block his confirmation by the
Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.
Gorsuch has not been shy to make his voice heard since day
one on the bench when, during three one-hour arguments, he
sparred with attorneys no fewer than eight times. "I'm sorry for
taking up so much time, I apologize," he said, smiling, after
one such lengthy exchange.
Gorsuch has asserted himself on paper as well. His one
opinion for the court, in a case about debt collection, was
unanimous. But it's not unusual for new justices to be assigned
a first opinion to write where the court is in broad agreement.
In the cases where the court has been divided, he has
reliably stuck with the conservative wing while showing
something of an independent streak similar to Thomas.
Gorusch nailed his colors to the mast in a series of written
opinions and votes on Monday.
In the biggest dispute before the justices, the court handed
a partial win to Trump by partly reviving his travel ban that he
has said is needed for security reasons but opponents criticize
as discriminatory. The ban was blocked by lower courts and the
high court agreed to hear oral arguments in its next term
starting in October.
Gorsuch, with two of the court's other conservatives, said
they would have voted to allow the entire ban to go into effect.
When the court also declined to hear what would have been a
major gun rights case on whether the constitutional right to
keep firearms for self-defense extends outside the home, only
two of the nine justices dissented. One was Thomas. The other
was Gorsuch.
A gay rights case saw a similar pattern, with Thomas,
Gorsuch and fellow conservative Samuel Alito the only dissenters
as the court threw out an Arkansas court ruling that allowed the
state to refuse to list both same-sex spouses on birth
certificates.
Gorsuch has also showed a willingness to quibble with his
colleagues on what might seem minor points. In the court's big
ruling on Monday in a religious rights case, the justices were
split 7-2 on allowing a church to apply for state funding to
re-pave its school playground.
Gorsuch wrote a separate concurring opinion, joined by
Thomas, in which he explained in part why he agreed with all of
the majority opinion, except for one footnote that limited it.
"It could be that he is more similar to Thomas than Scalia.
If he continues this pattern it might be significant," said Ilya
Somin, a libertarian law professor at George Mason University.